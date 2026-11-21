The European Union and Indonesia signed two agreements to boost trade and investment after a decade of negotiations, the European Commission announced Saturday.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and the Investment Protection Agreement aim to strengthen economic ties and ease trade between the two sides, the commission said in a statement.

Indonesia will eliminate duties on 98.5% of its tariff lines for EU goods, a move expected to save EU companies more than €600 million ($660 million) a year in customs duties, the commission said.

EU exports to Indonesia are projected to rise by around 40% over 15 years, while Indonesian exports to the EU are expected to increase by more than 14% over the same period.

The commission said the agreements would particularly benefit trade in vehicles, machinery, electronics, pharmaceuticals and agricultural products. The pacts will also protect investments, help secure supplies of critical raw materials and simplify trade procedures.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the deals would open up trade and investment opportunities and deliver tangible benefits for businesses and citizens on both sides.

The agreements require approval from the European Parliament and the completion of legal procedures in Indonesia before they can take effect.





