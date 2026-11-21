Türkiye promoted its climate vision internationally through strategic communication and public diplomacy activities during the COP31 UN climate summit in Antalya, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Saturday.

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran said Türkiye had become a focal point for global climate diplomacy by hosting and presiding over the summit, which brought together world leaders, international organizations, experts and civil society representatives.

He said Türkiye, under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leadership, had demonstrated an approach to tackling climate change based on dialogue, consensus and concrete action.

Duran said the Communications Directorate contributed to raising global awareness by organizing panels and meetings and promoting Türkiye's climate vision to international audiences.

He expressed hope that COP31 would help translate commitments into concrete steps and produce lasting outcomes that strengthen international solidarity.





