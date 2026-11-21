Lebanese President Joseph Aoun accused Iran on Saturday of meddling in Lebanon's affairs through Hezbollah's weapons and also demanded Israel withdraw from the country's south.

In a speech on the eve of Lebanon's 83rd independence anniversary, Aoun vowed to press ahead with plans to bring all weapons under state control.

Lebanon's sovereignty still faces two threats, he said: "The Israeli occupation of parts of our territory" and foreign interference from "influential elements within the Iranian regime" through weapons and decisions outside the authority of the Lebanese state.

On Israel, Aoun stressed Lebanon's message was clear and direct: "Withdraw from every inch of Lebanese territory. Stop your attacks."

There would be "no occupation ever again", he said. "And no weapons outside the state that... serve the interests of, foreign powers," he added, without naming a specific group.

Such weapons may once have served a purpose, he said, but later imposed a high cost on Lebanon when they came to serve causes beyond its borders.

"You must hand over your weapons," Aoun said.

The Lebanese government has committed to disarming Hezbollah, whose arsenal has long outstripped that of the national army and which has justified its weapons as necessary to resist Israel.

The Iran-backed group was badly weakened by recent wars with Israel since 2023.

In June, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement that included the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from territories it occupies in the south and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the area.

But implementation has stalled and Hezbollah has refused to surrender its weapons.

Israel's army still carries out strikes, shelling and detonations in the south, where its forces are operating in a self-declared "security zone" running around 10 kilometres (six miles) deep along the border.