Gaza Civil Defense said Saturday that its crews had recovered the bodies and remains of 129 more Palestinians from beneath the rubble of 39 homes and other buildings destroyed by the Israeli army in the central Gaza Strip.

Rami al-Ayedi, the Civil Defense director in central Gaza, said the searches covered the Nuseirat refugee camp, Al-Zawayda and Deir al-Balah. The operation marked the end of the second phase of a recovery project in central Gaza funded by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Authorities had reported 233 people missing under the rubble. Crews logged 410 hours of work over 53 days with just one excavator, one loader and one truck to haul debris, al-Ayedi said. Police forensic teams, forensic medicine specialists, municipal crews, the Red Cross and the Egyptian committee took part.

The Civil Defense announced the second phase of the broader project on July 19. It covered 147 destroyed homes across the Gaza, North Gaza and Central governorates, where an estimated 1,072 bodies were believed to be buried. The first phase, launched in November 2025, recovered the remains of 333 of the 559 people reported missing beneath 54 homes and other buildings.

Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said in October that about 8,000 bodies remained under the rubble across Gaza, including roughly 4,000 in areas controlled by Israeli forces that rescue crews struggle to reach. The agency warned that recovery could take eight to 10 years with the equipment available.

A ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, after two years of Israeli war that killed and wounded tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated much of Gaza.

The ceasefire agreement provided for the entry of equipment to clear rubble. Palestinian officials have accused Israel of failing to honor that commitment, and recovery crews continue to face a shortage of heavy machinery.





