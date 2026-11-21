Kenya's police chief has ordered an urgent nationwide headcount of officers following reports that some have abandoned their duties to join Russia's military, Kenyan newspaper The Standard reported Saturday.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja directed commanders to account for the officers under their supervision in person amid concerns about illegal recruitment by foreign agencies.

"The Inspector General has noted that members of the service are being illegally recruited by foreign agencies to join military service," the newspaper quoted a police directive as saying.

"The IG is taking remedial measures to verify the current strength and has ordered an urgent mandatory physical reconciliation exercise of all personnel within your respective jurisdictions," the directive said.

Commanders were instructed to identify missing officers and report their names, service numbers, duty stations and reasons for their absence.

According to The Standard, investigations indicate that some officers who deserted or left the police service subsequently joined foreign armed forces, with Kiambu and Murang'a counties among the areas affected.

The newspaper cited the case of police constable Peter Maina Gakuu, 34, who reportedly traveled to Russia after being recruited while on leave.

His family said he was deployed to fight in Ukraine and that they had not heard from him since January, raising fears about his safety.

The directive also comes amid investigations into suspected payroll fraud involving police and prison officers, including payments to personnel who had already left government service.

Kenya has expressed growing concern over the recruitment of its citizens into Russia's military, with families reporting deaths and disappearances among Kenyans sent to fight in Ukraine.



