US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was unhappy about a reported cyber intrusion into an FBI database but suggested the incident could potentially bring previously undisclosed information to light.

Speaking in a phone interview with Fox News, Trump said he had recently learned about the breach and expressed concern over the incident.

"It's not good. I don't like that," he said, adding that "maybe we'll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise."

Trump went on to reference investigations and controversies involving Russia and Ukraine, which he has repeatedly criticized, suggesting the reported breach could reveal information about those matters and alleged voter fraud.

"Maybe we'll learn about the voter fraud, all the voter fraud that took place," he said, without providing evidence to support the claim.

"I wonder who's doing it, because wouldn't it be great to learn about Russia, Russia, Russia?" Trump added, arguing that the public should hear more about the issue because it had "put our country in danger."

The FBI is investigating an apparent breach of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a nationwide database used by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to share information on warrants and background checks, CNN reported Friday, citing two people briefed on the investigation.

According to the report, hackers apparently accessed the system in recent days. The FBI has not publicly commented on the reported incident.

The discovery followed a string of outages hitting banks, the National Security Agency, and air traffic control, with the government working to reassure the public about cybersecurity.



