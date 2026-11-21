Protesters marched through London on Saturday to call for tighter regulation of artificial intelligence and warn about the potential dangers of its rapid development.

Gathering near the BBC office in central London, hundreds of people marched toward the Prime Minister's Office on Downing Street in a protest focused specifically on AI as concerns over the new technology grow.

The demonstration was organized by the Pause AI UK group, which calls for a halt to the development of frontier AI models.

Carrying various signs pointing out the dangers posed by AI, the protesters also chanted slogans calling for more regulation.

"Just don't build AGI (artificial general intelligence)," "AI is an extinction threat" and "Don't let AI decide your future" were among the messages on placards carried by the protesters.

In February, more than 300 people marched through London from OpenAI's London office through the King's Cross area to the offices of Google and Meta to demand that the CEOs of leading AI companies publicly support a pause in the development of advanced AI.





