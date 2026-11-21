Iran's army said Saturday that a US F-16 fighter jet was damaged when an Iranian air defense missile exploded near the aircraft over the Gulf on Friday evening, forcing the pilot to abort the mission and make an emergency landing.

The army's public relations office said domestically developed air defense systems deployed in southern Iran detected and identified the fighter jet while operating under the country's integrated air defense network, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The systems tracked the fighter jet and fired a missile toward it, the army said. The missile exploded near the aircraft, forcing the pilot to land at "one of the nearest airports in the region," according to the statement.

The Iranian army did not name the airport. There was no immediate public confirmation from the US military.





