Iran facing ‘silent economic war’ that is 'tougher' than missile war, says Pezeshkian

Iran is facing "silent economic war" that is "tougher than a war in which missiles are launched," country's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday.

"We are in a silent war, which is much more difficult than a war in which missiles are launched and destruction is carried out.

"It is an economic war that you, the economic activists, are dealing with, and it is not a simple war," Pezeshkian told a meeting of investors and producers, according to Iran's state-run news agency IRNA.

He said bullies and oppressors had "intended to bring down our country" but commended the country's businesses for navigating difficult market conditions.

Tehran was working to avoid power cuts during the winter, the president added.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June and began negotiations, which later stalled amid disagreements over how to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Fighting between the parties has flared intermittently since July amid continuing efforts to end the war.





