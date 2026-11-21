The Israeli army carried out a series of attacks on towns in southern Lebanon on Saturday, including artillery shelling and gunfire, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

An Israeli drone exploded on the roof of a house in the Deir neighborhood of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, while another exploded early Saturday near the cooperative in the town of Shoukin, in the Nabatieh district, the agency reported.

In the same district, Israeli military vehicles were seen moving through the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya amid machine-gun fire in residential neighborhoods, the agency said.

The outskirts of Mayfadoun, Zawtar and Nabatieh al-Fawqa came under intermittent artillery shelling overnight, while the Israeli army set off an explosion between Zawtar and Kfartabnit, it added.

In the Bint Jbeil district, Israeli forces fired machine guns toward the town of Barashit early Saturday as military vehicles moved along its outskirts.

In the Marjayoun district, Israeli forces uprooted olive trees overnight on Al-Shariqa Hill in the town of Khiam, while military vehicles could be heard in the surrounding area, according to the outlet.

Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have continued since March 2, despite a US-brokered framework agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel in June.

The understanding provides for security arrangements, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces from areas they occupy and the deployment of the Lebanese army there to assume security responsibilities.