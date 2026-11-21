Finland's military detected a drone attack on Saturday morning on a Russian cargo ship in the eastern Baltic Sea that caused the vessel to catch fire, the Nordic country's authorities said.

While the Finnish defence ministry did not specify who was behind the drone strike, it comes at a time when Ukraine has stepped up its long-range barrages against Russia far beyond the front lines.

"On Saturday morning, the Finnish Defence Forces detected a drone attack against a Russian cargo vessel west of Suursaari, in the eastern Gulf of Finland, in international waters," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Finnish border guards dispatched to the scene the ship caught fire and began drifting towards Finnish waters after the strike.

"The situation currently poses no danger to other vessels," the border service said in a press release.

Finland immediately informed NATO of the strike, the defence ministry said.

Temporary restrictions have come into force in the airspace and maritime area of the eastern part of the Gulf.

The Baltic Sea has become a potential flashpoint in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Western countries accusing Moscow of conducting a "hybrid war" in the strategic waterway.

Lying at the easternmost end of the Baltic along the coasts of Finland, Estonia and Russia, the Gulf of Finland is a key maritime passage for Russia, leading to the former capital, Saint Petersburg.