News World Homelessness concerns over 27,000 forced evictions in Germany in 2025

Homelessness concerns over 27,000 forced evictions in Germany in 2025

According to figures released by the Justice Ministry in Berlin, bailiffs conducted over 27,446 forced evictions in Germany last year, with the vast majority affecting residential properties.

Bailiffs carried out more than 27,446 forced evictions in Germany last year, the vast majority of them involving residential property, according to the Justice Ministry in Berlin.



For 2025, the statistics also registered around 41,200 eviction orders - 6,000 more than in 2024.



However, the government has no information on which households are affected by the evictions or how many people become homeless as a result, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported on Saturday.



Responding to the high number - averaging at 75 evictions a day - lawmaker Sahra Mirow, spokeswoman for social housing in The Left's parliamentary group, demanded that a statutory winter moratorium be introduced to stop people ending up on the street.



Mirow pointed to the fundamental human right to housing and the associated protection against forced evictions.



The highest number of evictions occurred in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous, with more than 6,000 cases. Bavaria recorded more than 3,400 and Berlin nearly 2,300.











