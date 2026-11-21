Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday hosted Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Türkiye's chief of the General Staff, at the presidential palace in the capital, Mogadishu.

The Somali presidency said in a statement after the meeting that both sides pledged to expand security cooperation and step up counterterrorism efforts in the Horn of Africa country.

"The meeting focused on further strengthening the long-standing Somalia-Türkiye strategic partnership, deepening bilateral defence and security cooperation, and enhancing joint efforts to combat international terrorism," the presidency said.

Mohamud and Bayraktaroglu also laid the foundation stone for the Somali Navy's new headquarters in Mogadishu.

Somalia has faced an insurgency by the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab since 2007.

Türkiye is one of Somalia's closest security partners, and bilateral ties have deepened since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Somalia in 2011 as prime minister.

Türkiye's military training mission in Somalia, known as TURKSOM, has supported the country's counterterrorism operations by providing military training and logistical support to Somali security forces in their fight against terrorist groups such as al-Shabaab and Daesh.





