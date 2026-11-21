Greece and Israel are negotiating new arms deals worth up to €1 billion ($1.09 billion), Greek daily Kathimerini reported Saturday, as Athens seeks to deepen military ties with Israel despite arms restrictions imposed by some Western governments over the war in Gaza.

The talks cover an expansion of pilot training at the Kalamata center, which the Greek Air Force uses alongside Israel's Elbit Systems under a 20-year agreement dating to 2021, according to the report.

The center provides about 7,000 annual training hours on T-6 turboprops and 3,500 on M-346 jets. It is nearing capacity as several Arab countries seek training slots and the United Arab Emirates proposes a multiyear commitment.

Increasing training hours would require more aircraft, simulators and instructors. Greece, which has already spent more than €1.5 billion on the center, wants to cap additional spending at €70 million, while Israel initially proposed €280 million, the report said.

Separate talks on electronic warfare systems are at an advanced stage, and Greece is also in discussions with Israel Aerospace Industries over LORA long-range precision missiles, according to Kathimerini.

The negotiations follow the signing of the roughly €3 billion Achilles Shield agreement on Aug. 31 to build Greece's first integrated, multilayered air defense network.

Greek opposition parties criticized the deal after Moshe Patel, director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, told Kathimerini that the license did not include access to the source code for the network's command-and-control system.

Spain put its arms embargo on Israel into law in September 2025, while Slovenia announced a ban on arms imports, exports and transit involving Israel earlier that year.

Italy stopped issuing new arms export licenses for Israel after Oct. 7, 2023, and Canada paused approvals for new permits in 2024. Britain suspended around 30 licenses in September 2024, citing a clear risk that the equipment could be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza.



