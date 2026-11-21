Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met with a senior Hamas delegation led by the group's political bureau chief Khalil al-Hayya in Istanbul to discuss Israeli ceasefire violations in Gaza and worsening humanitarian conditions, Turkish security sources said Saturday.

The meeting addressed Israel's escalating attacks in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque, and ceasefire violations, including a recent Israeli military operation that crossed the so-called Yellow Line, according to the sources.

The two sides also discussed Israeli occupier violence, practices aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians, and possible steps to implement the Gaza ceasefire and revive the peace plan, which had been disrupted by Israeli violations.

The worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza amid increasingly harsh winter conditions was also highlighted.

Kalin reaffirmed Türkiye's support for Palestine and the Palestinian people.

The meeting also addressed Türkiye's ongoing efforts with other mediators and international partners to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.





