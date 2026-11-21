US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday denied Iranian claims that an air defense missile struck and damaged a US F-16 fighter jet, saying all American military fighter aircraft in the Middle East were safe and accounted for.

"Iran did not attack a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday — at all," CENTCOM said in a statement on US social media platform X, dismissing the claim as "FALSE."

The US military command added that "all US military fighter jets in the Middle East are safe and accounted for."

Iran's army said earlier Saturday that it had targeted a US F-16 fighter jet with an air defense missile on Friday evening, claiming the missile exploded near the aircraft and forced its pilot to abort the mission and make an emergency landing.

According to the army's public relations office, domestically developed air defense systems deployed in southern Iran detected and identified the fighter jet while it was operating within the country's integrated air defense network, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.





