Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Saturday that an oil tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine in a restricted area of the eastern Strait of Hormuz.

The naval command said in a statement that the tanker was sailing "under US direction" through the area when it struck the mine.

It warned ship captains and owners of the risk posed by mines in the area, saying it would hold them responsible for any damage resulting from the use of "unauthorized" routes.

Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed again on July 12, four days after the US resumed attacks on Iran. Tehran has threatened to target vessels that stray from its designated route or transit the strait without permission.





