NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Saturday that "all allies stand in full solidarity with Poland" after a Russian cruise missile and two other objects struck Polish territory on Friday, Polish public broadcaster TVP reported.

Speaking to TVP Info after talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, Rutte said the response by Polish F-16 fighter jets, backed by NATO, was "exactly how that alliance should work."

Rutte called the airspace breach "dangerous" and "unacceptable," saying Polish authorities were still assessing the circumstances.

TVP reported that a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile and two other objects, believed to be another missile and a jet-powered drone, came down inside Poland. The incident occurred while the Coalition of the Willing, a group of countries coordinating support for Ukraine, was conducting military exercises nearby.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War assessed that Russia timed the incursions to coincide with the drills to test NATO's response and deter support for Ukraine.

Polish officials requested additional NATO forces and air defense capabilities, according to the institute. Warsaw did not invoke Article 4, which allows an ally to request consultations when it considers its security threatened.





