At least 11 people have died and more than 180 have been hospitalised after drinking suspected tainted alcohol in India's northeastern state of Manipur.

The victims fell ill after consuming the liquor, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said in a statement on Friday.

"Over 180 patients have been admitted in the two hospitals so far, while the death toll has reached 11 in the last 48 hours," the statement said.

He also ordered an enquiry into the incident, saying those responsible would be arrested and punished.

Deaths from illicit or adulterated alcohol are regularly reported in India, where cheap liquor sold outside regulated channels can contain methanol, a highly toxic industrial chemical.

In May, at least 15 people died after drinking methanol-laced illicit liquor in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad in the western state of Maharashtra.

In August, 13 people died and more than 60 were affected after consuming methanol-tainted liquor in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, according to local media reports.

Such liquor is widely consumed across India, where a bottle is sometimes sold for less than a dollar. If ingested, methanol can cause blindness, liver damage and death in larger concentrations.







