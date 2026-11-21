Six Palestinians, including a child and a woman, were wounded in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to medical sources.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli army violations of a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 2025.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City told Anadolu that two Palestinians were admitted with moderate injuries after Israeli forces opened fire in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

Local sources said Israeli military vehicles and quadcopter drones opened fire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians at Halawa camp, east of Jabalia.

Several areas across the Gaza Strip also came under heavy Israeli artillery fire overnight Friday into Saturday.

Local sources reported shelling east of Jabalia and Beit Lahia, accompanied by intense gunfire.

- Child, woman among wounded in southern Gaza

In southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said a child and a woman were admitted with moderate foot injuries following Israeli army gunfire.

The source said Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire in the Al-Kanisa area, southwest of Khan Younis.

Witnesses also reported heavy gunfire targeting tents sheltering displaced Palestinians south of Khan Younis and north of Rafah.

The medical source said two other Palestinians were seriously wounded in an Israeli drone strike targeting a gathering of people in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.

In central Gaza, local sources reported that Israeli artillery fired several shells toward areas north of the Bureij refugee camp.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

- Israeli army carries out demolitions east of Khan Younis

The latest attacks followed powerful explosions on Thursday evening during large-scale demolitions carried out by the Israeli army east of Khan Younis.

The blasts were heard as far away as northern Gaza.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, approximately 10 powerful explosions caused by explosives dropped from drones onto Palestinian buildings and facilities in areas controlled by Israeli forces.

The explosions produced thick smoke that reached nearby residential neighborhoods.

The demolitions took place within the area marked by the "Yellow Line," which separates Israeli military positions from zones where Palestinians are permitted to move.

The boundary marks the positions to which the Israeli army is set to withdraw under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli ceasefire violations had killed 1,662 Palestinians and wounded 6,007 others as of Thursday.

Since October 2023, Israeli military attacks have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, most of them women and children, according to the ministry.

Approximately 90% of Gaza's infrastructure has also been destroyed.