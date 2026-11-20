The International Court of Justice's ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims has raised concerns in Israel over South Africa's genocide case against Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported Thursday.

The Israeli news website Ynet cited senior officials as describing the judgment as "a dangerous precedent" for Israel.

"It establishes parameters and standards that cannot necessarily be applied directly to Israel, but it opens the door," the officials said.

"First, it establishes the principle that a state can be held responsible for genocide and that genocidal intent can be proven," they added.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's top court, ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims during its 2017 military operations in northern Rakhine State, according to the report.

The court ordered Myanmar to provide reparations to victims and take measures to prevent further violations.

The judgment was described as the first time the ICJ had held a state directly responsible for committing genocide.

- Israeli experts warn of implications for Gaza case

The ruling comes as South Africa pursues its genocide case against Israel at the ICJ.

South Africa filed the case on Dec. 29, 2023, accusing Israel of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention during its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Tammy Caner, an Israeli lawyer at the Institute for National Security Studies, said the Myanmar judgment could have significant implications for the proceedings against Israel.

"The judgment concerning Myanmar constitutes an important precedent that may have implications for the proceedings against Israel," Caner said.

She stressed that the ruling marked the first time the UN's top court "determined that a state bears direct responsibility for committing genocide."

Yuval Shany, a professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, also said: "The decision concerning Myanmar should worry Israel."

"There is a change here in the methodology used to prove genocide, moving toward a holistic examination of all the circumstances and the only reasonable conclusion that can be drawn from them," he added.

- Gaza war and ceasefire violations

Israel's military offensive in Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, most of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the enclave.

The offensive has also destroyed 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in October 2025, the Israeli army has continued carrying out attacks on the Palestinian territory.

Israeli attacks since the ceasefire have killed 1,662 Palestinians and wounded 6,007 others as of Thursday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.