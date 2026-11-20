US special envoy says Syria now open to ‘real deals,’ welcomes Chevron energy talks

Tom Barrack, US special envoy for Syria and Iraq, welcomed energy talks between US oil major Chevron and the Syrian Petroleum Company on Friday, noting that Syria was now open to "real deals."

"Syria is now open to real deals, at scale and tailored to the moment, with America's premier companies.

"Proud to see Chevron and the Syrian Petroleum Company working together to unlock Syria's energy potential, rebuild critical infrastructure, and fuel economic growth," Barrack wrote on US social media platform X.

His remarks came a day after Syrian Petroleum Company CEO Maher Khalil al-Hassan met a Chevron delegation to discuss advancing a memorandum of understanding into an implementation deal for oil and gas exploration in Block 1, an offshore block located in Syrian territorial waters.

The partnership is part of Syria's efforts to attract foreign investment and revive its war-damaged energy sector, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.





