Spain will face France, while England will meet Norway in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals following Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Defending champions Portugal were drawn against the Netherlands, while Belgium will take on Germany in the remaining quarterfinal.

The two-legged ties will be played from March 25 to 30, 2027, with France, England, Portugal and Germany hosting the return legs.

The four winners will advance to the Nations League finals in June.

According to the semifinal draw, the winner of the Netherlands-Portugal tie will face either Spain or France.

The winner of Belgium-Germany will meet either Norway or England.

The semifinals are scheduled for June 9 and 10, followed by the third-place match and final on June 13.

The venue for the final tournament has yet to be announced.

Promotion-relegation playoff ties confirmed

UEFA also confirmed the promotion-relegation playoff fixtures, which will determine teams' league placements for the 2028-29 Nations League season.

In the League A/B playoffs, Bosnia and Herzegovina will face Denmark, Hungary will meet Serbia, the Republic of Ireland will take on Croatia, and Slovenia will play Wales.

The winners will compete in League A in the 2028-29 season, while the losing teams will play in League B.

The League B/C playoffs will see the Greek Cypriot Administration face North Macedonia, Estonia meet Romania, the Faroe Islands take on Georgia, and Belarus play Israel.

The winners will secure places in League B, while the defeated teams will compete in League C.

All playoff ties will be contested over two legs in March 2027, with seeded teams hosting the return matches.

UEFA said the full fixture schedule would be announced in due course.





