German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed proposals for a "new regional security architecture in the Middle East" during talks in Berlin on Friday.

Steinmeier welcomed the Qatari emir with military honors at Villa Borsig before the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting followed by talks between their delegations.

The discussions focused on bilateral relations, diplomatic efforts to end the conflict involving Iran and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a joint statement.

"The two heads of state exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East. The Federal President affirmed Germany's solidarity with Qatar in the face of Iran's unjustified attacks," the statement said.

"They discussed ways to end the conflict and to lift the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. They also discussed medium- and long-term prospects for dialogue, confidence-building, and a new regional security architecture in the Middle East," it added.

Steinmeier introduced his idea of "a Conference on Security and Co-operation of the Middle East" to the Qatari emir and they agreed to continue exchanging views on the proposal, according to the statement.

Sheikh Tamim invited Steinmeier to attend the Doha Forum in Qatar on Dec. 5-6 to discuss the proposal with other relevant regional stakeholders.

Germany, Qatar pledge closer cooperation

Steinmeier and Sheikh Tamim also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership between their countries.

"Qatar and Germany are united by shared economic and security interests and their commitment to international law and peaceful conflict resolution," the joint statement said.

The visit marks the first by a Qatari emir to Germany since 2010, when Sheikh Tamim's late father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, visited the country.





