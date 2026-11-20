Spanish premier, opposition leader clash over corruption, housing ahead of election

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo clashed on Thursday over corruption, housing and deadly train crashes in their only head-to-head televised debate before the Nov. 29 general election.

Feijoo, leader of the conservative People's Party (PP), attacked Sanchez's eight-year record, repeatedly challenging him over corruption scandals, rising living costs and public services.

Sanchez largely stuck to his campaign message, presenting Spain as the EU's fastest-growing major economy and defending his government's green transition, minimum wage increases, expanded social programs and housing protections.

Analysts at Spanish daily El Pais judged Feijoo the winner, as did most RTVE commentators who expressed a preference.

However, other commentators criticized Feijoo's interruptions and disputed claims.

Criticism of Sanchez also came from the left.

Gabriel Rufian, the candidate of the Catalan party ERC, said Feijoo had "eaten Sanchez alive" during the debate, suggesting the prime minister was either unprepared or poorly advised.

An overnight Ateneo del Dato poll for El Diario found that 45.2% of respondents considered Feijoo the winner, compared with 31.9% for Sanchez.

However, 88% said the debate would not change their voting preference.

- Corruption, housing dominate exchanges

The debate covered housing, the economy, taxation, social policy, public services, corruption, democratic reform, migration and foreign policy.

Feijoo challenged Sanchez over corruption investigations involving people associated with the Socialist Party.

Sanchez apologized for having placed trust in individuals implicated in the investigations but said his party had removed those involved.

He also challenged the PP over its own corruption record.

On housing, Feijoo accused the prime minister of failing to deliver affordable homes and pledged to build 1 million properties.

Sanchez defended his government's eviction safeguards and rental contract extensions, accusing PP-led regional administrations of obstructing housing policies.

Deadly rail crashes in Adamuz and Urda also sparked confrontation between the two leaders.

Feijoo accused the government of negligence, while Sanchez apologized to the victims' families.

- Migration sparks further confrontation

Feijoo described mass migrant arrivals in Ceuta, Spain's North African enclave, as an "invasion."

He also criticized Sanchez's handling of relations with Morocco.

Sanchez defended migration's contribution to Spain's economic growth and accused the opposition of stigmatizing migrants.

- Partners remain crucial

Despite the two-person debate format, polling suggests neither leader could govern without other parties' support.

A 40dB survey published Thursday by El Pais and Cadena SER placed the PP approximately two percentage points ahead of the Socialists.

The survey projected 192 seats for the right-wing bloc, including the far-right Vox party, compared with 155 for parties supporting Sanchez's government.

A parliamentary majority requires 176 seats.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal and Ada Colau, the candidate of the left-wing Frente Amplio, are scheduled to join Sanchez and Feijoo in a four-way debate next Thursday.