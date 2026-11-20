News World EU and Britain seek to overcome Brexit 'trauma' at Brussels summit

EU and Britain seek to overcome Brexit 'trauma' at Brussels summit

Top EU leaders are meeting British Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Brussels on Friday to repair post-Brexit ties, with plans to ease youth mobility rules and cut red tape.

The European Union's top officials are due to meet British Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Brussels on Friday, to repair relations 10 years after Britain voted to leave the bloc.



European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Burnham are expected to agree on easing rules for young people who want to move abroad, and to scale back some of the red tape introduced by Brexit.



The meeting is the second summit between Britain and the EU since the country formally left in 2020.



It comes as Burnham, who took office in July, has reignited debate about whether Britain should rejoin the EU.



Burnham had planned to present options for his country's future relationship with the EU ahead of the summit but has since prolonged the timeline.



Former British defence secretary David Lammy has suggested making a return to the EU a key part of the manifesto for the next general election, which must take place by 2029 at the latest.



A British return to the EU is, however, considered very unlikely in the near future.



EU membership negotiations can last decades and require the unanimous backing of all current members.



EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas recently spoke of the "trauma" caused to the bloc by Brexit.



Within Britain, Brexit has failed to overcome deep social divisions and is now viewed by many as a contributing factor to the country's economic decline.







