Israeli occupiers injured a Palestinian man and his wife in an attack in Bethlehem and raised Israeli flags at the entrance of a girls' school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Friday, according to local and rights groups.

In Al-Minya village in Bethlehem, Israeli occupiers attacked the home of Mohammed Khalil Jabareen, beating family members with clubs and spraying them with pepper spray, local sources told Anadolu.

Jabareen and his wife suffered injuries, bruises, and breathing difficulties while trying to protect their children and were taken to Beit Jala Governmental Hospital.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed treating the couple, while local sources said the attackers also smashed the family's vehicle.

Separately, the Al-Baidar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights said Israeli occupiers raised Israeli flags at the entrance of Al-Lubban Girls Secondary School south of Nablus.

The organization warned that targeting the vicinity of schools and placing flags at their entrances causes anxiety among students, families, and teachers and negatively affects students' sense of safety.

According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli occupiers carried out 14,742 attacks against Palestinians and their property during the past three years.

Israeli army and occupier attacks in the West Bank since October 2023 have killed more than 1,220 Palestinians, injured around 13,750, and led to the detention of more than 26,000, according to Palestinian figures.





