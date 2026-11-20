A US military F-35B stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kochi airport in western Japan on Friday, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported, citing local authorities.

No injuries were reported, according to the Kochi prefectural government.

The cause of the unscheduled landing was not immediately disclosed.

In March 2025, another US military F-35B fighter jet based at Iwakuni air station in western Japan made an emergency landing at the same airport.

That aircraft remained at Kochi airport for more than 40 days for repairs and maintenance.

Under a mutual defense treaty, the US maintains more than 50,000 military personnel in Japan, along with weapons, equipment and military bases.



