Russia accuses EU of pressuring Serbia to join sanctions against Moscow

Russia on Friday accused the EU of pressuring Serbia to impose sanctions on Moscow, saying Belgrade's refusal reflected its unwillingness to turn against a country that has long supported Serbian interests.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the EU was using Serbia's membership ambitions to drive a wedge between Moscow and Belgrade.

"Serbia is not joining the anti-Russian sanctions because it does not want to betray a country that has always stood up for Serbian interests," Zakharova said in remarks shared by the ministry on US social media platform X.

"Serbia's unwillingness to follow the EU's path causes displeasure in Brussels and, at times, even aggression," she added.

Speaking at a briefing in Moscow, Zakharova accused the EU of trying for years to force Serbia to abandon its longstanding ties with Russia.

She argued that Brussels was increasingly using EU enlargement as a geopolitical tool rather than a process of economic integration, pressuring candidate countries to adopt policies that could harm their economies and national interests, particularly in energy.

Zakharova also described Western sanctions against Russia as unlawful, claiming they were harming the countries imposing them. She expressed hope that Serbia would maintain close cooperation with Moscow under a new government following last month's parliamentary elections.

- Serbia's refusal to sanction Russia

Serbia, an EU candidate country, has refused to join Western sanctions imposed on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Belgrade has maintained close political and economic ties with Moscow, particularly in energy, while pursuing EU membership as a strategic objective.

Serbia has also supported Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and backed some UN resolutions concerning the Russian invasion.

Its position remains a source of friction with Brussels, which expects candidate countries to gradually align their foreign policies with the bloc.

- EU raises concerns over foreign policy alignment

In its latest enlargement report, published Nov. 4, the European Commission said Serbia had made no progress in aligning with the EU's common foreign and security policy during the reporting period.

Serbia's alignment rate stood at 63% as of Sept. 1, down from 67% in 2025.

The Commission criticized Belgrade's refusal to adopt EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus, its close ties with Moscow and dependence on Russian energy.

However, it acknowledged Serbia's cooperation in preventing sanctions circumvention and its humanitarian, financial and energy assistance to Ukraine.

The EU remains Serbia's largest trading and investment partner, accounting for more than half of its goods trade.

- Political transition in Belgrade

Zakharova's remarks came amid a political transition in Serbia following the Oct. 25 snap parliamentary elections, in which the student-backed opposition secured a parliamentary majority.

The newly elected parliament convened on Nov. 17, but a new government has yet to be formed.

The election outcome has raised questions about Serbia's future foreign policy, particularly its relations with Russia and EU accession efforts.