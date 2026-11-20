Protesters rallied across Europe Friday against issues from high living costs to military spending and the climate crisis, ramping up pressure on political leaders they accuse of ignoring the concerns of young people.

Demonstrators hit the streets in cities from Italy to Germany and Britain, many waving signs emblazoned with "fight for our future", setting off flares and burning cardboard models of tanks.

The rallies, coordinated by a youth-led coalition of over 50 groups, are fuelled by grievances that vary from place to place, including conflicts abroad, high rents and deteriorating learning conditions at schools and universities.

But a common theme runs through them -- a sense that governments across the continent are too busy with geopolitical crises and helping big business and not investing enough in the well-being of younger generations.

Olivia Ferrario, an 18-year-old high school student at a protest in the Italian city of Milan, told AFP young people were displaying their "dynamism and determination" by taking to the streets.

"If the government does not listen to us, we cannot remain silent. So let's go and make our voices heard," she said at the demonstration that attracted tens of thousands of protesters.

The organising coalition, which says young people in more than 25 countries will join the protests, urged a "radical transformation of the system we live in".

Police are deploying in large numbers amid fears of a repeat of the street violence that has marred previous protests in France and other countries.

- 'Indefensible' -

In Berlin, about 1,000 university student and school pupils took part in a demonstration, with many protesting Germany's rapid rearmament, which has fuelled fears of a return to compulsory military service.

"I simply think it's indefensible to restrict the freedom of young people or of anyone, and to force someone to learn how to fight and kill, and then send them to war," Helena Kossatz, 18, who finished high school last year, told AFP.

Protesters also railed against rearmament in German financial hub Frankfurt, where some jewellery and luxury fashion retailers had boarded up their windows, fearful of a repeat of rioting and looting that hit the city during demonstrations last month.

While the European Union seeks to rearm in the face of a hostile Russia, organisers of the continent-wide protests say funds allocated to rearmament should be spent on education, youth policies and housing.

In Rome tens of thousands took part in a march organised by Italy's main trade union, which gathered people of all ages, one of around 100 demonstrations taking place nationwide that coincided with a general strike.

High school students also rallied in the Italian capital, marching behind a banner that read: "We will take freedom if no one gives it to us -- against the government, the war and the high cost of living.".

Cardboard models of tanks were burned at demonstrations in both Rome and Milan.

- 'No to war' -

At a youth-led demonstration in London, participants were waving banners that read: "No to war, racism, climate crisis, capitalism."

While organisers say that hundreds of protests and strikes are expected to take place continent-wide throughout the day, the scale of the mobilisation remains difficult to predict.

Among the organisers are also France's Yellow Vests, a movement that rattled President Emmanuel Macron with street protests in 2018 and 2019.

The calls to protest coincide with the eighth anniversary of that movement, which began as a campaign against rising fuel taxes before evolving into widespread protests over the cost of living.

The protests in European countries have in part been inspired by demonstrations in France.

These began when students demonstrated at high schools in mid-September to demand better learning conditions, fuelling a nationwide campaign against soaring prices, inadequate public services and police brutality.

While the rallies have largely been peaceful, some have degenerated into clashes between riot police and demonstrators.





