The European Union and the United Kingdom have concluded negotiations on an agreement paving the way for greater British participation in EU civilian missions and deeper cooperation on security threats, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Friday.

Speaking at a joint news conference following the second UK-EU Summit in Brussels, Costa said the agreement would enable the UK to participate more regularly in the bloc's civilian missions.

He said the two sides were also strengthening cooperation in areas including hybrid threats, democratic resilience, foreign interference, maritime security and space security.

Costa stressed that the two sides were not competing against each other but working toward mutually beneficial solutions, adding that stronger defense capabilities required a stronger economy.

"We remain open to have the closest possible relationship between the European Union and United Kingdom," Costa said.

He said security and defense had been the starting point for resetting relations between London and Brussels, highlighting the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Costa affirmed the EU and the UK had stood together in supporting Kyiv politically, financially and militarily since the beginning of the conflict.

He also said that Europe was speaking with one voice in efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, highlighting the establishment of a European team bringing together the EU and the E5 countries within the Coalition of the Willing.





