Bangladesh on Friday pledged to work through the UN and with international partners to secure compensation from Myanmar for Rohingya victims following the International Court of Justice's genocide ruling.

"There is no scope to appeal against the ruling," State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir told reporters in Dhaka during a briefing on Bangladesh's position.

He said Bangladesh would work with bilateral and multilateral partners, including the UN, "to ensure that the Rohingya, who have been affected with the act of atrocities, genocide by the state of Myanmar, get appropriate compensation."

The Gambia is expected to bring the matter before the UN Security Council, he said, adding that Bangladesh would work within the UN system.

On repatriation, Kobir stressed that "we must ensure that their return is safe."

Bangladesh hosts about 1.3 million Rohingya in southeastern Cox's Bazar, most of whom fled a military crackdown in Myanmar in August 2017.

"Simply sending them back tomorrow would not constitute a safe return. We must ensure their security within Rakhine State-a place where they can go and lead their lives," he said.

Bangladesh would collaborate with UN agencies and other stakeholders, Kobir added, saying repatriation would require a coordinated effort involving multiple agencies.

He also called for continued international assistance for the Rohingya until they can return.

The UN's top court ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya Muslims in 2017, marking the first time it has held a state responsible for committing genocide. The court reached its finding over military operations in northern Rakhine State by a vote of nine to six.

- Rohingya group welcomes ruling

The Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO) welcomed the final judgment Thursday, describing it as historic and a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice, accountability and protection of the Rohingya people's fundamental rights.

The group said the judgment reaffirmed the importance of international law and protecting all peoples against genocide and other grave human rights violations.



