European football's governing body UEFA announced Thursday that it had fined the English Football Association over "racist and/or discriminatory" behavior by England supporters during a Nations League match against Spain.

The €15,000 ($17,300) fine followed England's 3-2 victory over Spain in Madrid on Sunday.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body also imposed a suspended one-match ban on selling tickets to England supporters for an away match in a UEFA national team competition.

The restriction is suspended for a two-year probationary period and could be enforced if supporters commit a similar offense during that period.

According to British media reports, the punishment was related to anti-Catholic and anti-Irish chanting by England fans.

"We will not tolerate this unacceptable and deeply offensive chanting," a Football Association spokesperson told Sky Sports News, adding that the association would work with police to identify those responsible and take appropriate action.





