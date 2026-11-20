Armed men fire at cargo ship off Yemen's coast, no injuries reported: UK maritime agency

Six armed men aboard a small boat opened fire on a cargo ship off Yemen's southern coast on Friday, prompting the vessel's security team to return fire with warning shots, a British maritime security agency said.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report of the incident about 95 nautical miles southwest of Mukalla, Yemen.

A bulk carrier traveling eastbound through the Internationally Recommended Transit Corridor (IRTC) was approached on its port side by a dark blue skiff carrying six unidentified armed individuals, the agency said.

"Four shots were fired in quick succession from the skiff and warning shots were returned by the armed security team onboard the Bulk Carrier," it added.

The skiff subsequently moved away, allowing the bulk carrier to continue its voyage, UKMTO said.

The ship's captain reported no damage to the vessel or injuries among its crew members.

The agency urged vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report suspicious activity while authorities investigate the incident.

UKMTO did not identify the bulk carrier, its flag, or operator, or those responsible for the attack.

The incident follows another reported encounter involving a cargo vessel off Yemen's coast on Tuesday.

UKMTO said a vessel was approached by an armed skiff carrying weapons and ladders about 50 nautical miles southwest of Mukalla. The small boat reportedly attempted to approach the ship before its armed security team fired a warning shot, forcing it to retreat toward a suspected mothership.



