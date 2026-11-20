2 Danes suspected of being hired by Russia to kill Ukrainian rapper

Two Danish men are suspected of being recruited by Russian intelligence to assassinate a Ukrainian rapper in Denmark, public broadcaster DR reported Friday, citing details revealed at a court hearing.

The suspects were arrested shortly before a planned concert by Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner on Sept. 25, which was later canceled.

In an Instagram post on Oct. 9, Kyivstoner said men identifying themselves as US intelligence agents had approached him at Copenhagen airport weeks earlier and warned that his life was in danger.

He said his planned concert in Denmark was canceled, prompting him and his team to cancel another show in Stockholm. A concert in Germany was also canceled over security concerns.

Both suspects deny the allegations, DR reported.

They were arrested in a vehicle carrying several weapons in Hellerup, north of Copenhagen, the report added.

Two other men were also in the vehicle but are not accused of involvement in the alleged assassination plot.

The case had been kept confidential by Danish police, courts and the country's Security and Intelligence Service until details emerged at the court hearing in Lyngby on Friday.





