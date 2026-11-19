Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that NATO membership would provide the strongest security guarantee for Ukraine and Europe.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Zelensky called for Kyiv's full integration into the EU and the inclusion of European representatives in future negotiations with Russia.

"NATO membership is the best security guarantee for Ukraine and, in fact, for all of Europe," he said.

He argued that combining Ukraine's military capabilities, experience and technology with those of NATO and the EU would strengthen both organizations' ability to safeguard European security and way of life.

"Ukraine's membership in the EU is a security guarantee for all of us," he said. "Further work on security guarantees should be based on such things as Ukraine's full integration into the EU. And this integration needs to be accelerated."

Zelensky said Kyiv is "presenting our partners with possible solutions on this — security guarantees for Ukraine based on what NATO is."

He also confirmed that Ukraine and the US had agreed on the need for European participation in negotiations with Russia.

"A four-way meeting should now take place -- Ukraine, Europe, America and Russia. We very much hope for this. In our view, the agenda for this meeting should be jointly worked out and approved by all of us — Ukraine, Europe and America," he said.

Zelensky added, "And together we should take the necessary steps to ensure that Russia engages in serious, substantive work rather than wasting time."