Van Gogh painting sells for $190.4M at Sotheby's, most ever paid for painter's work

A Vincent van Gogh painting sold for more than $190 million on Wednesday, setting a record for the painter's work, as well as a record for Sotheby's auction house in New York City.

"Unseen in public in almost 60 years, Vincent van Gogh's 'Chataigniers en fleurs' (Blossoming Chestnut Trees) set a new record for the artist when it sold for $190.4 million in the Sotheby's New York sale room tonight," the auction house posted on the US social media platform X.

The 1890 luminous scene by van Gogh portrays a large chestnut tree blooming in the evening light.

The $190.4 million, with fees, set an auction record for van Gogh, while becoming the sixth most expensive painting ever sold at auction, when adjusted for inflation, according to the New York Times.

Veteran art dealer William Acquavella, who is the head of Acquavella Galleries, won the painting, but according to media reports, Sotheby's was lucky the sale happened at all.

According to the Times, "the Jewish heirs of a previous owner staked a claim to the painting just last week, saying that it had been sold in the 1930s under the duress of Nazi persecution."

The report said that "after a marathon negotiating session on Monday, the heirs and the current sellers, the Blaquier-Arrieta family of Argentina, came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed the auction to proceed."

The Blossoming Chestnut Trees painting surpassed van Gogh's previous auction record of $117.2 million (about $133 million in today's dollars adjusted for inflation), set in 2022 at Christie's auction house for a landscape from the art collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

According to the Times, the current van Gogh painting — the most expensive artwork in the year's biggest art auction — could not have been under a brighter spotlight.

"The artist created the light-dappled street scene just four days after he arrived in pastoral Auvers following a year in a psychiatric institution, and weeks before his death," the report said.

"It is the crown jewel of the Blaquier-Arrieta collection, a trove of Impressionist and modern art assembled by the Argentine sugar heiress Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier and her husband, Carlos Pedro Blaquier."

Wednesday's van Gogh sale, which experts said could have turned into a nightmare scenario, ended up with flourishing results.

"We've been dreaming of this one for 20 years," Sotheby's senior adviser Simon Shaw said of the collection in a statement.

The Times report said that the latest van Gogh sale matched that of another van Gogh from the Blaquier-Arrieta collection, which Christie's sold in a private transaction less than a year ago, according to people familiar with the deal.

The 1888 work, "Le Zouave," a portrait of a swaggering soldier, reached nearly $190 million at auction.



