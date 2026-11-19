US President Donald Trump touted an "outstanding personal relationship" with Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders held bilateral talks in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

"From the very first state visit I made to China, all the way back in 2017 to this trip nine years later, President Xi and I have formed an outstanding personal relationship. ... It served the people of both of our nations very well, and we continue to build that friendship," Trump said, noting the relations have "gotten closer and closer" in time.

Trump revealed that he and Xi sat together for two hours during Wednesday evening's APEC welcome banquet and cultural performance to discuss key issues ahead of their formal session. "I think something will come out."

The two leaders were expected to discuss trade issues, tariffs, and technology restrictions, including on chips.

Reviewing economic ties, Trump pointed to the US-China Board of Trade established during his May visit to Beijing and the "30 for 30" tariff-relief proposal finalized during Xi's September state visit to Washington, under which each side agreed to cut tariffs on $30 billion of imports in a "very fair way."

He said he will ask Beijing to expand agricultural purchases to meet China's "insatiable appetite."

The meeting marked Trump's second visit to China this year and the third round of talks between the two leaders.

In their last two summits, Trump and Xi agreed to "build a constructive relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity."

Speaking for both leaders, Trump said Washington and Beijing want to help end the Russia-Ukraine war, noting that 25,000 people, "mostly soldiers a month are being killed."

Addressing the Iran war, Trump said both nations share a strong interest in ensuring energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit chokepoint, and preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. "We both feel that very strongly on both points."

He also highlighted counternarcotics as one of "many other areas of potential cooperation," claiming seaborne fentanyl flows have fallen 97% following strict enforcement.

The Trump-Xi bilateral meeting followed Trump's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the three leaders also expected to hold trilateral discussions later Thursday.

Confirming that his earlier encounter with Putin served "just to set the stage," Trump said he is predicting "maybe a successful" trilateral meeting.

Earlier Thursday, Xi hosted the 33rd summit of leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.





