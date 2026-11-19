Somalia on Thursday has ordered the United Arab Emirates to leave the country within 72 hours as a diplomatic standoff between the two countries continues to escalate.

The order follows a meeting of the Somali Council of Ministers in Mogadishu.

The council instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to recall Somalia's ambassador to the UAE for consultations.

"We are fed up with an ambassador who represents discord and evil! The Somali people have realized the scale of the conspiracies being plotted against them, and the danger of the destructive policies targeting their sovereignty, unity, and security. Pack your bags and leave," Defense Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi wrote on American social media company X after the council's meeting.

He said Somalia is greater than "your ambitions" and the dignity of its people is "higher than your influence and your money".

"Whoever does not respect our sovereignty has no place interfering on our land," he added.

It came less than 24 hours after officials from both countries traded words on social media as Somalia accused Abu Dhabi of fueling conflicts, buying loyalties and undermining the sovereignty of other nations.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said Tuesday that Abu Dhabi established military bases in parts of Somalia and forces outside the country's national security framework without federal government approval.

Mogadishu annulled all agreements with the UAE earlier this year and has closed its airspace to Emirati military and cargo aircraft.

Mohamud reiterated his government's readiness to open relations based on equality and respect.

Relations between Somalia and the UAE have alternated between friction and reconciliation.

Ties have been strained since January amid allegations of Emirati interference in Somalia's internal politics.

In 2018, Abu Dhabi condemned Somalia's seizure of $9.6 million from an Emirati plane at Mogadishu airport as illegal, saying the money was intended to support the Somali army and trainees.

The UAE subsequently ended its military training mission in Somalia and denied Somalia's accusation of interference.



