French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at a press conference during the 'Coalition of the Willing' summit on security guarantees for Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, 19 November 2026. (EPA Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron urged a reopening of discussions on Ukraine's potential accession to NATO on Thursday, describing the coming weeks as critical for the country and European security, according to the Le Monde newspaper.

Macron stressed the need to reconsider Ukraine's bid for NATO membership.

He was joined at a news conference in Berlin following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, and US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Macron asked Ukraine's allies to step up military support, particularly by providing additional air defense systems and interceptors.

"The top priority is to deploy new anti-missile systems and new interceptors," he said, urging all countries capable of providing defensive equipment to deliver it immediately.

"All those who have the capacity to provide means of defense and protection for Ukrainian citizens must do so now," he added.

Macron described the coming weeks as "critical" for Ukraine, its population and the wider European continent.