The Chinese, Russian and American presidents will discuss "issues concerning global peace," Beijing said Wednesday as wars in Iran, Ukraine as well as Israeli attacks on Gaza continued.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to host US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin for an unprecedented trilateral summit Thursday in the southeastern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The heads of state of China, Russia and the United States "will have an in-depth exchange of views on important issues concerning global peace in their upcoming summit," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

The three leaders will hold their face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the 33rd summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which opened Wednesday with a meeting of business leaders.

The summit comes as the US war with Iran continues since February this year, while Trump has touted a possible end to the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in 2022.

Whether the leaders will discuss Israeli attacks on the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza and the two-state solution remains to be seen.

The US president has said he will discuss "denuclearization" with his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

Trump also said he "may" meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asian tour, though Pyongyang has not confirmed any arrangement.

The US leader began his two-day visit to China Wednesday after paying a state visit to the Philippines, where he attended a summit of the Quad, bringing together leaders of Japan, India and Australia, and met leaders of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Earlier Wednesday, Putin told APEC business leaders that economic "coercion" was a "thing of the past," stressing sovereignty in national decisions and development models.





