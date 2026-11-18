Europe experienced its "most intense" wildfire season on record in 2025, with fires burning more than 1.07 million hectares across the EU, according to a report published by the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC) on Tuesday.

The burned area reached 1,079,538 hectares, more than twice the 18-year average of 364,885 hectares, according to data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), which is managed by the JRC.

The first three weeks of August accounted for approximately half of the EU's total burned area, the report said.

Fires in the western Mediterranean accounted for 52% of the EU's burned area, while Spain and Portugal together accounted for 63% of the total.

Across 46 countries and territories monitored by EFFIS in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, 23,180 wildfires burned a total of 2,242,195 hectares. This was 20% more than in 2024 and nearly 2.5 times the area recorded in 2023.

National data from 35 countries and territories showed that Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Greece recorded fewer fires than usual, but the fires burned larger areas.

In nine countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway, both the number of fires and the burned area exceeded the 10-year average.

Half of the countries and territories submitting national data recorded below-average figures. Estonia experienced its quietest fire season since reporting began in 2000.

The UK recorded 220 wildfires in March, while the Netherlands reached its highest fire danger level on April 5 and Sweden recorded high fire danger levels as early as April 3.



