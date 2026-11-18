A Moscow court on Wednesday sentenced an Israeli citizen to 12 years in a penal colony in a major organ trafficking case that dates back 20 years.

Russia says Boris Wolfman, 42, lured people -- including Russians -- to Kosovo between 2006 and 2008 for them to undergo illegal operations and for an international crime group to sell their organs.

He was found guilty of trafficking human beings as part of an organised group with the aim of removing their organs.

Wolfman was arrested in Turkey last year and deported to Russia, where was detained upon arrival.

"The court sentenced Wolfman to 12 years of imprisonment to be served in a high-security correctional colony," the Moscow prosecutor's office said in a statement.

State prosecutors had asked for a 15-year sentence.

According to some media, he is also a citizen of Ukraine.

In 2018, two Kosovan doctors were imprisoned for performing illegal operations and selling organs to wealthy patients for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The procedures took place in a private clinic in Pristina, AFP reported at the time.

State media reported Wolfman did not admit guilt.

According to Russian media, he had lured at least three Russians facing difficult financial circumstances to come to Kosovo and sell their kidneys.





