Putin, Trump could meet in China 'as early as' Wednesday evening: Kremlin aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump could hold a bilateral meeting in China as early as Wednesday evening, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"It has been decided that they will meet -- perhaps as early as this evening, during the gala dinner, provided all the leaders are in attendance," Ushakov told Russian news outlet Vesti in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Putin arrived in Shenzhen late Tuesday for a two-day visit to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Ushakov said Putin and Trump would "certainly" meet Thursday, both during the summit's plenary session and immediately afterward, while suggesting the two leaders could have "several" meetings during their stay.

"When the leaders meet, believe me, they will have a substantive conversation -- regardless of whether they are sitting in armchairs, on chairs, or on stools, or simply standing and looking each other in the eye," Ushakov said, adding that both leaders have "a lot of issues" to discuss.

Trump arrived in Shenzhen earlier Wednesday after meeting with the leaders of Japan, Australia and India in the Philippine capital Manila on Tuesday as part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).

In addition to their bilateral meeting, Putin and Trump are scheduled to hold an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

The highly anticipated talks are expected to focus on nuclear disarmament, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Iran and broader trade issues.





