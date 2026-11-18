German Family Minister Karin Prien on Wednesday warned that most parents are unfamiliar with online sexual dangers facing minors, while more than one in four adolescents report unwanted sexual approaches from adults.

"Cyber-grooming, sextortion and deepfakes have long been a sad reality in the everyday online lives of many of our children and young people," Prien said at a news conference in Berlin.

Presenting survey findings on online sexual dangers facing minors, Prien said 57% of parents had never heard of cyber-grooming, in which adults posing as peers build trust online before demanding intimate photos.

The survey also found that 82% of parents were unfamiliar with sextortion, the use of private images or recordings to blackmail young people, while 44% did not know what a deepfake was.

Prien stressed the need to raise parents' awareness of these dangers, help them recognize warning signs and equip them to support their children.

She said young people are often approached on social media with compliments and expressions of fake interest until trust is established and intimate photos are requested.

"What begins like a friendship can be targeted sexual exploitation," she warned.

Other adolescents face blackmail involving private recordings or discover that realistic nude images of them have been created and shared using artificial intelligence, she said.

Prien emphasized that shame, fear and blame often prevent young people from seeking help.

"No child or adolescent bears guilt for sexual or sexualized violence," she said. "Young people must not be left alone with this."

She called for early education, stronger counseling services and greater awareness among professionals in schools and youth services, while stressing that perpetrators must be held accountable.

According to representative surveys cited by the minister, more than 25% of adolescents in Germany have been contacted online by adults with sexual intentions this year.

One in 10 boys has received unwanted nude images, while one in 10 girls aged 16 has been asked by adults online to undress in front of a camera, the surveys showed.

Prien said her ministry was working to raise awareness through a campaign titled "Don't Push Your Responsibility Away" and a dedicated website.

The campaign aims to help parents and other adults recognize online dangers, take responsibility and support children and adolescents.

It encourages open conversations with young people about their experiences and coordinated action, while emphasizing that most such assaults are criminal offenses but are rarely reported.

The initiative also directs families to counseling services and encourages them to report illegal content and file criminal complaints.



