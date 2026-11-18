Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged greater openness, innovation and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, saying Wednesday that the principles remain essential to regional economic integration and shared growth, according to Xinhua News.

Xi welcomed leaders and representatives attending the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting at a welcome banquet alongside his wife, Peng Liyuan, in Shenzhen.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I wish to extend a warm welcome to all the distinguished guests," Xi said in a toast.

Drawing on Shenzhen's transformation into a major economic and technology hub, Xi described the city as an example of what openness, innovation and cooperation can achieve.

"Openness is deeply rooted in Shenzhen's DNA and innovation drives the city's vitality, while cooperation is where its strength comes from," he said.

He added that Shenzhen's development reflected China's broader reform and opening-up experience, as well as the benefits of cooperation in the Asia-Pacific.

Xi said APEC played an important role in advancing regional economic integration since its establishment, helping turn the region into one of the world's most dynamic economic engines.

"At the economic leaders' meeting tomorrow, we will discuss measures to expand two-way opening up, explore paths of innovation-driven growth and unfold more opportunities of practical cooperation in various fields," he said.

The summit also carries diplomatic significance. Xi is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in a trilateral meeting Thursday, on the sidelines of the gathering.



