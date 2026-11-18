The Ethnosport Culture Festival, organized by the World Ethnosport Union, will begin on Thursday in Saudi Arabia's capital as part of Riyadh Season.

Held under the motto Traditions of the World in Riyadh, the festival will showcase traditional sports, games and cultural heritage from around the world.

The 10-day event will take place in Riyadh's New Murabba area from Nov. 19 to 28.

The festival will bring together participants from 18 countries across 38 traditional sports and games, including wrestling, equestrian sports, folk games, and mental and strategy games.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy traditional wrestling, horseback archery, equestrian displays, folk dances, cultural performances, handicraft workshops and an international food village.

Riyadh Season

Riyadh Season is a large-scale entertainment and events initiative launched as part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aimed at transforming the capital into an international tourism and entertainment hub.

The annual event attracts visitors from Saudi Arabia and abroad, offering a range of activities, including international sporting competitions, concerts, cultural and artistic events, food festivals and other entertainment programs.

This year's Ethnosport Culture Festival will showcase traditional sports, games and cultural heritage from different parts of the world as part of Riyadh Season.





