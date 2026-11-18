Czech Republic may move embassy to Jerusalem if regional situation improves, says foreign minister

The Czech Republic could move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as a symbolic gesture if conditions in the region improve significantly, the country's foreign minister said Wednesday.

During talks in Israel, Petr Macinka said the potential move would depend on a significant improvement in regional stability, Radio Prague International reported.

The foreign minister said he had reopened the debate on the move and personally supported it but considered improvements in the security and humanitarian situation more important.

The Czech Embassy is located in Tel Aviv but has maintained a branch in Jerusalem since April 2021.

Macinka also said he had approved an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, adding that his country carefully monitors its distribution "to ensure it does not reach Hamas."



