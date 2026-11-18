Israeli occupiers set fire to three vehicles and attempted to burn Palestinian homes in the town of as-Samu, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, on Wednesday, a local official said.

Large numbers of occupiers attacked the town and torched three vehicles while attempting to set homes on fire, Mayor Khalil Abu Awad told Anadolu.

Residents managed to extinguish the fires before they spread, preventing potentially greater damage, he said.

Abu Awad added that the incident reflected the repeated attacks Palestinians face daily from occupiers targeting residents and their property.

Around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 156 settlements and 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, occupiers have carried out 14,742 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank, according to figures from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs warned that the sharp rise in occupier terrorism, with the support and complicity of the Israeli state, posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.

Attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers in the West Bank since October 2023 have killed more than 1,220 Palestinians, injured around 13,750 and led to the arrest of more than 26,000 others, according to Palestinian figures.

Palestinians warn that such attacks are part of efforts to pave the way for Israel to formally annex the West Bank, undermining the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state envisaged in relevant UN resolutions.





