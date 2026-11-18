Amnesty International has called for an investigation into possible war crimes after drone strikes by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed 37 civilians and injured 10 others in and around the city of El Obeid.

The rights group said in a statement that nine drone strikes between June and August 2026 hit residential areas, civilian infrastructure and moving vehicles in North Kordofan state.

Among those killed were 13 passengers traveling to a wedding, according to Amnesty.

The strikes hit residential neighborhoods, the city's power plant, fuel stations and the main market, further disrupting essential services in a city already facing severe shortages of food and clean water.

Amnesty said its investigation found no military objectives near the locations hit at the time of the attacks.

"The RSF drone attacks we've documented must be investigated as war crimes," Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said.

She warned that the conflict was entering a new phase, with the warring parties increasingly using drones and other advanced weapons to kill and injure civilians and damage essential infrastructure.

The RSF, which has been fighting Sudan's regular army since April 2023, first launched drone attacks on El Obeid in October 2025. The attacks intensified sharply in June 2026 amid reports that the paramilitary group was preparing a ground offensive against the city.

El Obeid remains under the control of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and allied forces.

The escalation has raised concerns that atrocities similar to those committed by the RSF during its takeover of El Fasher in 2025 could be repeated, Amnesty said. The group has previously documented allegations of mass sexual violence, killings and torture in the city.

Amnesty also renewed its call for countries to stop supplying weapons to the warring parties, highlighting the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which it has identified as a major supplier of military equipment to the RSF.

The organization has previously documented transfers of weapons, ammunition, armored vehicles and drones to the paramilitary group.

It also identified Chinese-made Wing Loong II and FeiHong-95 drones used by the RSF, saying the systems had been supplied by the UAE.

Amnesty urged the UK government to suspend all arms transfers to the UAE as long as there is a credible risk that British-supplied weapons could be diverted to Sudan.

"This is a war on civilians which is being sustained by third parties including the UAE, the primary backer of the RSF," Callamard said.

She called on all countries and companies supplying drones and other military equipment to Sudan's warring parties to immediately halt those transfers.

The organization also urged the UN Security Council to extend the existing arms embargo on Darfur to all of Sudan and ensure that drones are included among the weapons covered by the restrictions.

CALLS FOR URGENT CIVILIAN PROTECTION



Amnesty called for an immediate ceasefire, an end to RSF drone attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, and stronger international action to protect the population.

It also urged the UN and African Union to work together on concrete measures to protect civilians, including the possible deployment of an international protection force in Sudan.

The findings are based on interviews with 29 people from El Obeid, including survivors, relatives of victims, eyewitnesses and residents, conducted between July and September 2026.

Amnesty said it also examined five photographs and videos, satellite imagery, and reports from humanitarian organizations and UN agencies.

Sudan has been engulfed in a devastating conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the SAF and RSF. The war has killed thousands, displaced millions and triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.